Ukrainian prog metal quintet Majesty Of Revival release trailer for new album

Ukrainian prog metallers Majesty Of Revival will release new album Pinnacle in June

Ukrainian prog metal quintet Majesty Of Revival have released s video trailer for their upcoming album Pinnacle, which you can watch below. The band will release their new album on June 10.

The new album sees the band, Dimitriy Pavlovskiy (guitars, vocals),  Vitalii Popfalushi (bass, vocals), Myroslav Danko (guitars, vocals), Maestone (keyboards, backing vocals) and Marvin (drums) team up with Pink Cream 69/Adagio singer David Readman, Waltari's Kartsy Hatakka and Volodymyr Schobak, a trumpeter from a Ukrainian legendary folk-rock band 308 (Trystavysim).

The band's long-awaited fifth album had previously been delayed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can view the artwork and tracklisting for Pinnacle below.

Pre-order Pinnacle.

Majesty Of Revival: Pinnacle
1. Open
2. You Have A Message [Welcome To GULAG]
3. Rebellion
4. Mindcrime [feat. David Readman]
5. Fool [feat. Kärtsy Hatakka]
6. Deliverance
7. Dig Me Up [Bury Me Part II]
8. At All Cost
9. Citylights
10. Stone
11. Things Are Not What They Seem
12. Guardians
13. Overcome?

