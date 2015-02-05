U2 add 5th London date

U2 have added an extra London date to their upcoming Innocence + Experience tour.

The Irish band will now play five dates at The O2 in London, with the extra added date falling on November 2.

Chairman of tour organisers Global Music, Arthur Fogel, says: “The sales for The Innocence + Experience Tour have been brilliant and we are working to satisfy the incredible demand.”

U2 released latest album Songs Of Innocence last year and came under fire for a stunt which saw it automatically downloaded to millions of Apple devices. The move prompted Apple to release a special removal tool to get rid of the songs from iTunes accounts.

Tickets for the extra London date go on sale tomorrow (February 6) via LiveNation. The earlier London dates have all sold out, as has the November 6 Glasgow date.

Oct 25: London The O2

Oct 26: London The O2

Oct 29: London The O2

Oct 30: London The O2

Nov 02: London The O2 (new date)

Nov 06: Glasgow The Hydro

Nov 07: Glasgow The Hydro