This official AI-generated Type O Negative video is as creepy and weird as you imagine

If any band warrant an official AI-generated video, it’s Type O Negative. Not just because frontman Peter Steele is no longer with us, but because our soon-to-be machine overlords can have a lot of fun with the goth metal icons’ macabre sense of humour.

And so it proves with the video for the New Yorkers’ ‘new’ single Halloween In Heaven, taken from the recently reissued version of their 2007 swansong album Dead Again.

The clip is a weird and frankly terrifying parade of images that leans heavily on skulls, dancing skeletons, a kind of zombie Jesus Christs, more skulls and some serious strange architecture, all with Type O’s signature green tint.

During the part of the song where Steele namechecks a run of dead rock stars – including Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon, Jim Morrison and Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham – AI naturally brings us slightly pyschedelic versions of the real life musicians.

A dead-eyed Steele himself appears at the end of the video, looking even more ominous than usual. Honestly, we’re a little bit creeped out, but we can't help thinking that the great man himself would have approved.

Check out the video below.