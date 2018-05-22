Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown reveal UK and European tour dates

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown have announced a run of UK and European shows for this summer.

The Nashville outfit were previously confirmed as support on select dates of the upcoming Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime tour.

Now, vocalist and guitarist Tyler Bryant, drummer Caleb Crosby, bassist Noah Denney and guitarist Graham Whitford have revealed headline dates and festival appearances.

Crosby says: “We are thrilled to bring our rock‘n’roll show back to Europe this summer. We’ve been welcomed with open arms across the Atlantic and we couldn’t be more grateful for that. Time to make more friends this summer! See you soon!”

It’s also been revealed that a new single Don’t Mind The Blood will be released to coincide with the European tour.

Tickets are on sale now, with further shows expected to be announced in due course.

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown released their self-titled second album in 2017.

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown European Summer tour 2018

Jun 22: Hasselt Graspop, Belgium

Jun 23: Ensiseim Woodstock Guitares, France

Jun 25: Brighton Sticky Mikes, UK

Jun 26: London Dingwalls, UK

Jun 27: Birmingham Academy 3, UK

Jun 28: Manchester Soup Kitchen, UK

Jun 29: Leeds The Brudenell Social Club, UK

Jul 01: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

Jul 03: Uden De Pul, Netherlands

Jul 04: Middleburg De Spot, Netherlands

Jul 05: Cologne Blue Shell, Germany

Jul 07: Leipzig, DE Leipzig Festwiese (With Guns N’ Roses)

Jul 08: Poznan uBazyl, Poland

Jul 09: Chorzow Chrozow Stadion, Poland (With Guns N’ Roses)

Jul 11: Prague Klub 007, Czech Republic

Jul 12: Vienna Chelsea, Austria

Jul 13: Metropool Hengelo, Netherlands

Jul 16: Munich Backstage Club, Germany

Jul 17: Hannover Lux, Germany

Jul 19: Oslo Oslo Valle Hovin, Norway (With Guns N’ Roses)

Jul 20: Gothenburg Pustervik, Swede

Jul 21: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden (With Guns N’ Roses)

Jul 24: Reyjkavik Laugardalsvöllur Stadium, Iceland (With Guns N’ Roses)