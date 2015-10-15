Tygers Of Pan Tang announce UK dates

Tygers Of Pan Tang have announced they’ll play four UK shows in December.

The NWOBHM outfit have also revealed they’ll return to the studio in January to record the follow-up to 2012’s Ambush. It’s expected to be released in May.

In addition, they’ve been confirmed as one of the headline acts at this weekend’s Live Evil festival. They’ll take to the stage at London’s The Dome on October 18 (Sunday).

The band are hopeful of signing a new record deal in the coming weeks and are also putting plans in place for their first-ever dates in South America in 2016.

Earlier this year they released a limited-edition CD entitled The Tyger Sessions: The First Wave featuring re-recordings of some of their classic tracks.

Founder member Robb Weir says the band’s lineup has been energised by recent recruit and fellow guitarist Micky Crystal. He adds: “Replacing John Sykes and his successor Fred Purser was never going to be easy but fans are agreed that Micky Crystal has both the talent and the lead guitarist charisma necessary.”

Oct 18: London Live Evil Festival At The Dome

Dec 04: Doncaster The Leopard

Dec 05: Hartlepool The Studio

Dec 06: Edinburgh Bannerman’s

Dec 07: Bilston The Robin 2