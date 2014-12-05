Tygers Of Pan Tang detail The First Wave

Tygers Of Pan Tang have revealed they are to release a limited edition CD featuring re-recorded versions of some of their classic songs.

The NWOBHM act release The Tygers Sessions: The First Wave on February 28 via Skol Records.

It features 11 tracks re-recorded for the anniversary EP releases The Spellbound Sessions and The Wildcat Sessions, which were originally available through the band’s fan-club and website only, and quickly sold out.

Guitarist Robb Weir says: “I am very proud of the band’s history as well as the current lineup. We should never forget the Tygers history and hope this shows we will always recognise the early days of the band.

“There are a lot of bands that want to modernise their sound or image and forget what made them great in the beginning. I am not one of them. We are very pleased with the end result, in particular with the recorded sound achieved, it really does capture the early 80s NWOBHM spirit and feel we were looking for.

“To achieve that raw, almost ‘live’ vibe to the sound, we even replicated the microphone positioning that was used on the original recording.”

The Tygers Sessions: The First Wave CD will include a booklet with lyrics, liner notes, and host of previously unseen pictures.

The Tygers Sessions: The First Wave tracklist