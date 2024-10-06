Two of the cute kids from Jack Black's smash hit movie School of Rock have got engaged

Two of the child actors from 2003's smash hit movie School of Rock starring Jack Black have got engaged.

Caitlin Hale, who played Marta – aka 'Blondie' – and Angelo Massagli, who played the role of Frankie – aka the 'tough guy' – first met on the set of the film when they were 11-years-old.

Now, 18 years after the film's release, the pair are engaged to be married after dating for a number of years.

In an Instagram post, Hale shares photos of Massagli and her – sporting an impressive engagement ring along with the caption "sneak peek".

Massagli previously told Inside Edition he recalled being impressed by Hale's audition for the movie, and that their spark developed later in life.

He said: "I get in there and the little blonde girl next to me, she gets called in first and she starts singing show tunes and just blows the roof off the place. It was excellent.

"We have a group chat where all the School of Rock kids, we just hit each other up whenever someone moves somewhere new or is doing something different. So Caitlin is like, hey, I'm moving down to Florida."

Massagli lives in Florida so they met for lunch and romance blossomed.

Since starring in the movie, the couple have gone on to have successful careers away from the limelight.

Massagli is a lawyer and Hale is an ultrasound technologist and medical sonographer.

Jack Black's role in School of Rock is one of the more memorable performances in a successful career. It gave him the chance to merge his love of acting with his love of rock and metal.

He has managed to pursue major acting roles while juggling his role as half of the rock duo Tenacious D.

A post shared by Caitlin Hale, RDMS (@caitlinmhale) A photo posted by on