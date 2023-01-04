It seems we might be getting sequels to School Of Rock and Pick Of Destiny, unless Tenacious D are cruelly trolling us

In an interview with SirusXM, Jack Black and Kyle Gass have discussed the likelihood of a sequel to their iconic film, Tenacious D: Pick Of Destiny, and hinted that the world might also be blessed with a follow-up to Jack Black's 2003 movie The School Of Rock.

"Yup. Both of them. Breaking news. We're thinking about doing both of those," declares Black, before Gass quips: "it's a hybrid – a school of D."

Back in 2018, Tenacious D announced during a gig that a sequel to the film would be released in October of that year. Of course, that never happened, and five years later, we're still sat twiddling our thumbs. What did arrive in its place however was an animated series on their YouTube channel, Tenacious D in Post-Apocalypto, which was released to coincide with their fourth studio album, Post-Apocalypto.

While the duo have released a fair amount of new music in the years since the first movie's release back in 2012, there's been no concrete evidence that work on a new movie has commenced.

In June of last year however, the pair revealed that they were working on something big. "We're still touring and we got a very big project coming up that I can't really tell you anything about" said Black, adding that they had "a concept album coming down the pike."

Let's hope that we'll be getting a proper follow-up this time, and we'll all be singing along to potty-mouthed rock ditties about heavy metal and Satan soon.

Pick Of Destiny grossed $8.2 million at the box office, and received mixed critical reviews. Nevertheless, the film has since become a classic in the pantheon of rock and metal films, with a soundtrack that's played at pretty much every alternative club night around. The soundtrack even went to #1 on the US Top Rock Albums on its release year, and featured guest spots from the likes of Meat Loaf, Ronnie James Dio, and Dave Grohl.

Watch the full interview below: