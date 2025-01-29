Twelve-disc Wishbone Ash Live At The BBC box set out in March

An eleven CD and one DVD box set of Wishbone Ash recordings from the BBC between 1970 and 1998 is to be released in March.

Wishbone Ash – At The BBC 1970-1988 will be released through Madfish Records, who have curated similar box sets for Horslips, Gentle Giant, Al Stewart, Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band and more, on March 28.

The set features a mix of never-before-heard sessions and performances, expertly restored and remastered by Pete Reynolds, and includes iconic shows from the Paris Theatre, Glasgow Apollo and Hammersmith Odeon, as well as performances on John Peel’s Sunday Concert, Sounds Of The Seventies, Top Gear and more.

It also features a DVD of Old Grey Whistle Test footage from 1971, 1977 and 1980. Includes rare outtakes, full performances, and behind-the-scenes moments.

Wishbone Ash – At The BBC 1970-1988 also features a beautifully bound 72-page hardback book, complete with rare photos, session documentation from the BBC vaults and exclusive insights from the band.

Pre-order Wishbone Ash – At The BBC 1970-1988.

(Image credit: Madfish Records)

(Image credit: Madfish)