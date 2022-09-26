Turkish/French proggers Asia Minor have 1979 debut album reissued

Asia Minor's 1979 debut album Crossing The Line is reissued on vinyl and CD

Asia Minor
Turkish/French 70s proggers Asia Minor have had their 1979 debut album Crossing The Line reissued on vinyl and CD by AMS Records.

The band were formed in 1973 by two Turkish students living in Paris, Setrak Bakirel and Erik Tekeli, and who released Crossing The Line in 1979.  As well as Bakirel (vocals, guitar, bass) and Tekeli (flute, guitar, bass), the album also featured drummer Lionel Beltrami and guest keyboard player Nick Vicente.

Asia Minor would go on to release one further album, Between Flesh And Divine, which was reissued through AMS Records earlier this year, in 1980, before the band disbanded in 1982.

Bakirel and Tekeli reformed Asia Minor in 2014, with a line-up that now featured Evelyne Kandel on bass, Micha Rousseau on keyboards and Julien Tekeyan on drums, and released a reunion album, Points Of Liberation, also through AMS Records, in 2020.

Crossing The Line has been released on limited edition yellow vinyl and CD.

Asia Minor: Crossing The Line
1. Preface
2. Mahzun Gözler
3. Mystic Dance
4. Misfortune
5. Landscape
6. Visions
7. Without Stir
8. Hayal Dolu Günler Için
9. Postface

