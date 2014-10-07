Turbowolf sign up for winter tours

Turbowolf have confirmed a string of UK dates as part of two separate tours this winter.

The Bristol rockers go out in support of Royal Blood in October and November before headlining their own leg of the Download Freezes Over tour.

Before the Royal Blood tour kicks off, Turbowolf appear at Bristol’s Simple Things Festival on October 25 alongside Mogwai and Death From Above 1979.

Turbowolf UK and Ireland 2014 dates

With Royal Blood

Oct 27: The Academy Dublin * Oct 28: Riverside Newcastle * Oct 30: O2 ABC Glasgow * Oct 31: Leadmill Sheffield * Nov 02: The Ritz Manchester * Nov 03: O2 Academy Liverpool * Nov 04: Birmingham The Institute * Nov 06: Electric Ballroom London * Nov 07: Electric Ballroom London * Nov 08: The Junction Cambridge * Nov 10: Pyramid Portsmouth * Nov 11: O2 Academy Oxford * Nov 12: The Bierkeller Bristol

Download Freezes Over