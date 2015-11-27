Turbonegro premiere Hot For Nietzsche video

Party animal punks Turbonegro are back and they’re packing one helluva rock anthem in Hot For Nietzsche!

As stated on Turbonegro’s Facebook: “Focus groups have told us one thing: ‘We need a BIG rock anthem with great big windmill riffs, foot-stomping drums and lyrics about partying almost to the extent of death.’” And that’s exactly what the noisy Norwegians have delivered in Hot For Nietzsche!

The video was shot in Vegas by long-time friend Rick Kosick – who you might know from Jackass and skateboarding mag Big Brother. Speaking to Metal Hammer about the video, frontman and awesome dude Tony Sylvester said “When releasing a song celebrating life lived to the fullest and darkest, the choice of location for the music video is pretty obvious. There’s no place like Vegas and no band like Turbonegro. This one goes out to Eagles Of Death Metal, Turbojugend and everything else badass rock!”

Download Hot For Nietzsche here.