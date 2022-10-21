Tubular Bells 50th Anniversary Celebration to be released on DVD and Blu-ray

Pre-orders have now opened for Tubular Bells 50th Anniversary Tour: Live at the Royal Festival Hall – due out on 2DVD and 2Blu-ray via Cleopatra on November 18. The companion CD and vinyl editions are due for release on October 28.

The recording, filmed over three nights in London in August 2021, is presented in 4K HD and includes performances from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Circa Contemporary Circus. Both audio/visual packages also contain a feature-length documentary on the history of Mike Oldfield's iconic piece.

Says Oldfield, "It’s amazing to think that it’s 50 years since I started writing Tubular Bells, and I am touched that my music has reached so many people, all over the world, during that time."

Oldfield was just 19 when he recorded Tubular Bells. Originally released in 1973, it was the very first album on the Virgin Records imprint and has since became synonymous with the horror movie, The Exorcist. It was also used by director Danny Boyle during the 2012 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Meanwhile, Tubular Bells' half-century celebrations will continue across the UK in 2023. Tickets are now on sale for next spring's orchestral performances.

The Tubular Bells The 50th Anniversary Celebration UK Tour dates:

Feb 3: Cardiff St. David’s

Feb 5: Brighton Dome Concert Hall

Feb 8: Bristol Hippodrome

Feb 9: Poole Lighthouse

Feb 10: Guildford G Live

Feb 11: Exeter Great Hall

Feb 13: Birmingham New Alexandra

Feb 14: Buxton Opera House

Feb 15: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Feb 16: Gateshead Sage

Feb 18: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Feb 19: Leicester De Montford Hall

Feb 24: Basingstoke Anvil

Mar 2: Oxford New Theatre

Mar 3: Portsmouth Guildhall

Mar 4: Torquay Princess Theatre

Mar 6: Edinburgh Festival Theatre

Mar 7: Glasgow King’s Theatre

Mar 8: Perth Concert Hall

Mar 10: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

Mar 11: Ipswich Regent

Mar 12: High Wycombe Swan

Mar 14: Manchester Palace Theatre

Mar 15: Reading Hexagon

Mar 18: Stockton Globe

Mar 19: Chester Storyhouse

Mar 20: Llandudno Venue Cymru

Mar 24: Swansea Arena

Mar 29: Harrogate Royal Hall

Mar 30: Sheffield City Hall

Mar 31: Bath Forum