Truckfighters detail UK tour

Truckfighters will return to the UK for seven shows next month, they’ve confirmed.

Six of those are set around their previously-confirmed appearance at Hard Rock Hell VIII in Pwllheli, North Wales.

The Swedish trio released fourth album Universe earlier this year. Guitarist Niklas ‘Dango’ Kallgren said: “Hopefully, it’s the best album people have ever heard – it’s a groovy album full of nice riffs, sweet melodies, and a hell of a fuzzy sound. It’s the most dynamic album we’ve done so far.”

Nov 10: Leeds Brudenell

Nov 11: Manchester Sound Control

Nov 12: Glasgow King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

Nov 13: Nottingham Basement

Nov 14: London O2 Academy Islington

Nov 15: Hard Rock Hell, Pwllheli

Nov 16: Birmingham Oobleck