Truckfighters detail UK tour

Truckfighters will return to the UK for seven shows next month, they’ve confirmed.
Six of those are set around their previously-confirmed appearance at Hard Rock Hell VIII in Pwllheli, North Wales.
The Swedish trio released fourth album Universe earlier this year. Guitarist Niklas ‘Dango’ Kallgren said: “Hopefully, it’s the best album people have ever heard – it’s a groovy album full of nice riffs, sweet melodies, and a hell of a fuzzy sound. It’s the most dynamic album we’ve done so far.”
Tour dates
Nov 10: Leeds Brudenell
Nov 11: Manchester Sound Control
Nov 12: Glasgow King Tuts Wah Wah Hut
Nov 13: Nottingham Basement
Nov 14: London O2 Academy Islington
Nov 15: Hard Rock Hell, Pwllheli
Nov 16: Birmingham Oobleck