Trivium return with Silence In The Snow

The mighty Trivium have returned with a brand new video for Silence In The Snow!

Trivium have been posting various skull-filled cryptic tweets over the past week and snow.trivium.org has set the rumour mill in motion with its eerie sound and skeletal face hidden in the snow.

And now the Bloodstock headliners have finally unleashed the new video and title track from the new album – that you can watch below!

The new album Silence In The Snow is out 2nd October via Roadrunner Records. Pre-order here.

You can watch Trivium headline the first night of Bloodstock next week. Get your tickets here.