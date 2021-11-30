Trivium announce two special ‘Live From The Hangar’ shows for December

Trivium will play two special livestream shows in their Orlando, Florida base, dubbed The Hangar, on successive weekends in December.

On December 11, the quartet will play their In Waves album in full, while the event on December 18 is being billed as ‘Deadmen & Dragons’, and is described by bassist Paolo Gregoletto as “a celebration of the last two years — two albums, The Hangar, 'The Metal Tour Of The Year', and, of course, A Light Or A Distant Mirror [the band’s 2020 livestream event].” Pre-show support at both shows comes from Fit For An Autopsy.

Frontman Matt Heafy says: "In Waves is hailed as one of the greatest Trivium albums of all time. While Trivium has the greatest supporters on earth, The Shogunate is also incredibly passionate on their decision of the best classic record. The fanbase always seems to be resoundingly split on three albums when it comes to speaking of 'the best': Ascendancy, Shogun and In Waves."

“In Waves is an album where Trivium embarked on a journey to a new world of sounds, textures, feelings, and visuals. In Waves was the moment where Trivium finally, truly realised everything of its visuals. The In Waves album changed the course of history for Trivium, and its influence and impact is vastly apparent in the current modern metal scene."

"The moment we knew that touring was off the table in 2020, we shifted focus back to the creative process,” adds Paolo Gregoletto. “This stream is the closing of this unexpected chapter of Trivium and the beginning of a new one full of many exciting possibilities with The Hangar."

Tickets for both shows are now on sale.



Ongoing concerns over the potential spread of Covid-19 have forced the quartet to knock back their next UK and European tour to 2023.