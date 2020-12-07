Trivium announce four date UK tour for 2021

Trivium are to return to the UK in November 2021.
The Florida metal kings will play four UK shows at the beginning of their 2021 European tour, with a strong supporting bill featuring Heaven Shall Burn, TesseracT, and Fit For An Autopsy.
Matt Heafy’s band and friends will play:
Nov 11 Glasgow O2 Academy
Nov 12 Birmingham O2 Academy
Nov 13 Manchester Victoria Warehouse
Nov 14 London O2 Academy Brixton
Tickets are available now via an O2 pre-sale, with a Gigs In Scotland/Live Nation pre-sale from 4pm on December 8. The general on sale begins at 4pm Wednesday, December 9. You can also order tickets from all usual box offices.
Trivium released their ninth album, What The Dead Men Say, in April 2020.
Matt Heafy’s band say, “It is an honour to be touring with Heaven Shall Burn, TesseracT, and Fit For An Autopsy. Heaven Shall Burn was one of Trivium’s earliest introductions to Hardcore/Metalcore mixed with Melodic Death and Death Metal; with very important lyrics that dealt with society and the world as a whole. HSB and Trivium started off on the same record label back in the early 2000’s. Fit For An Autopsy are some of our best friends on the planet and one of our favourite bands; and TesseracT is a band we’ve been dreaming of touring with. This is the tour to bring back touring in Europe and the UK!"
Trivium’s full 2021 European tour dates are as follows:
Nov 16 Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, GER
Nov 18 Leipzig Haus Auensee, GER
Nov 19 Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, GER
Nov 20 Zurich Halle 622, SWI
Nov 21 Milan Alcatraz, ITA
Nov 23 Villeurbanne Transbordeur, FRA
Nov 25 Barcelona Razzmatazz, SPA
Nov 26 Madrid Sala Riviera, SPA
Nov 27 Lisbon Sala Tejo, POR
Nov 28 Bilbao Santana 27, SPA
Nov 30 Paris L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, FRA
Dec 02 Tilburg 013, NET
Dec 03 Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, GER
Dec 04 Erfurt Messe Erfurt, GER
Dec 05 Brussels Ancienne Belgique, BEL
Dec 07 Copenhagen Amager Bio, DEN
Dec 08 Johanneshov Fallan, SWE
Dec 10 Hamburg Sporthalle, GER
Dec 11 Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, GER
Dec 13 Warsaw Klub Stodola, POL
Dec 14 Budapest Barba Negra, HUN
Dec 16 Vienna Gasometer, AUT
Dec 17 Berlin Verti Music Hall, GER
Dec 18 Munich Zenith, GER
Dec 19 Karlin Forum Karlin, CZE