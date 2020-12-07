Trivium announce four date UK tour for 2021

Trivium are to return to the UK in November 2021.

The Florida metal kings will play four UK shows at the beginning of their 2021 European tour, with a strong supporting bill featuring Heaven Shall Burn, TesseracT, and Fit For An Autopsy.

Matt Heafy’s band and friends will play:

Tickets are available now via an O2 pre-sale, with a Gigs In Scotland/Live Nation pre-sale from 4pm on December 8. The general on sale begins at 4pm Wednesday, December 9. You can also order tickets from all usual box offices.

Trivium released their ninth album, What The Dead Men Say, in April 2020.

Matt Heafy’s band say, “It is an honour to be touring with Heaven Shall Burn, TesseracT, and Fit For An Autopsy. Heaven Shall Burn was one of Trivium’s earliest introductions to Hardcore/Metalcore mixed with Melodic Death and Death Metal; with very important lyrics that dealt with society and the world as a whole. HSB and Trivium started off on the same record label back in the early 2000’s. Fit For An Autopsy are some of our best friends on the planet and one of our favourite bands; and TesseracT is a band we’ve been dreaming of touring with. This is the tour to bring back touring in Europe and the UK!"

Trivium’s full 2021 European tour dates are as follows:

Nov 11 Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 12 Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 13 Manchester Victoria Warehouse, UK

Nov 14 London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Nov 16 Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, GER

Nov 18 Leipzig Haus Auensee, GER

Nov 19 Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, GER

Nov 20 Zurich Halle 622, SWI

Nov 21 Milan Alcatraz, ITA

Nov 23 Villeurbanne Transbordeur, FRA

Nov 25 Barcelona Razzmatazz, SPA

Nov 26 Madrid Sala Riviera, SPA

Nov 27 Lisbon Sala Tejo, POR

Nov 28 Bilbao Santana 27, SPA

Nov 30 Paris L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, FRA



Dec 02 Tilburg 013, NET

Dec 03 Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, GER

Dec 04 Erfurt Messe Erfurt, GER

Dec 05 Brussels Ancienne Belgique, BEL

Dec 07 Copenhagen Amager Bio, DEN

Dec 08 Johanneshov Fallan, SWE

Dec 10 Hamburg Sporthalle, GER

Dec 11 Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, GER

Dec 13 Warsaw Klub Stodola, POL

Dec 14 Budapest Barba Negra, HUN

Dec 16 Vienna Gasometer, AUT

Dec 17 Berlin Verti Music Hall, GER

Dec 18 Munich Zenith, GER

Dec 19 Karlin Forum Karlin, CZE