Trivium announce European tour with Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract and Fit For An Autopsy

As news of a possible vaccine for COVID-19 buoys hopes that we might see the world return to normal, or something approaching normal, in 2021, Trivium have announced a lengthy European tour for November/December 2021
Having flexed their live muscles with a series of livestream shows during lockdown, Trivium are set to spent next summer on the road with Lamb Of God, Megadeth and In Flames, after which Matt Heafy’s band will join forces with Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract and Fit For An Autopsy for the tour, which is scheduled to kick off in Saarbrucken, Germany on November 16 next year.
At present, there are no Trivium gigs scheduled for the UK, but we live in hope.
The 2021 European tour dates are as follows:
Nov 16 Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, GER
Nov 18 Leipzig Haus Auensee, GER
Nov 19 Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, GER
Nov 20 Zurich Halle 622, SWI
Nov 21 Milan Alcatraz, ITA
Nov 23 Villeurbanne Transbordeur, FRA
Nov 25 Barcelona Razzmatazz, SPA
Nov 26 Madrid Sala Riviera, SPA
Nov 27 Lisbon Sala Tejo, POR
Nov 28 Bilbao Santana 27, SPA
Nov 30 Paris L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, FRA
Dec 02 Tilburg 013, NET
Dec 03 Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, GER
Dec 04 Erfurt Messe Erfurt, GER
Dec 05 Brussels Ancienne Belgique, BEL
Dec 07 Copenhagen Amager Bio, DEN
Dec 08 Johanneshov Fallan, SWE
Dec 10 Hamburg Sporthalle, GER
Dec 11 Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, GER
Dec 13 Warsaw Klub Stodola, POL
Dec 14 Budapest Barba Negra, HUN
Dec 16 Vienna Gasometer, AUT
Dec 17 Berlin Verti Music Hall, GER
Dec 18 Munich Zenith, GER
Dec 19 Karlin Forum Karlin, CZE