Trivium announce European tour with Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract and Fit For An Autopsy

As news of a possible vaccine for COVID-19 buoys hopes that we might see the world return to normal, or something approaching normal, in 2021, Trivium have announced a lengthy European tour for November/December 2021

Having flexed their live muscles with a series of livestream shows during lockdown, Trivium are set to spent next summer on the road with Lamb Of God, Megadeth and In Flames, after which Matt Heafy’s band will join forces with Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract and Fit For An Autopsy for the tour, which is scheduled to kick off in Saarbrucken, Germany on November 16 next year.

At present, there are no Trivium gigs scheduled for the UK, but we live in hope.

The 2021 European tour dates are as follows:



Nov 16 Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, GER

Nov 18 Leipzig Haus Auensee, GER

Nov 19 Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, GER

Nov 20 Zurich Halle 622, SWI

Nov 21 Milan Alcatraz, ITA

Nov 23 Villeurbanne Transbordeur, FRA

Nov 25 Barcelona Razzmatazz, SPA

Nov 26 Madrid Sala Riviera, SPA

Nov 27 Lisbon Sala Tejo, POR

Nov 28 Bilbao Santana 27, SPA

Nov 30 Paris L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, FRA



Dec 02 Tilburg 013, NET

Dec 03 Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, GER

Dec 04 Erfurt Messe Erfurt, GER

Dec 05 Brussels Ancienne Belgique, BEL

Dec 07 Copenhagen Amager Bio, DEN

Dec 08 Johanneshov Fallan, SWE

Dec 10 Hamburg Sporthalle, GER

Dec 11 Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, GER

Dec 13 Warsaw Klub Stodola, POL

Dec 14 Budapest Barba Negra, HUN

Dec 16 Vienna Gasometer, AUT

Dec 17 Berlin Verti Music Hall, GER

Dec 18 Munich Zenith, GER

Dec 19 Karlin Forum Karlin, CZE