Tribulation unveil Melancholia promo

Tribulation have released a video for their track Melancholia.

The song is taken from the band’s latest album The Children Of The Night, out now via Century Media Records. The Swedish death metal outfit have also recently issued a limited edition 7” single, Waiting For The Death Blow.

Only 1000 copies of the single are available – 700 on black vinyl and 300 on clear vinyl. It includes cover versions of The Cure’s One Hundred Years and The Offspring’s Pay The Man.

Tribulation are on tour in North America and return to Europe in December for The Wailing Dead tour, where they will share co-headlining duties with Grave Pleasures.