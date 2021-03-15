Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross get two Oscar nominations

Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have received two Oscar nominations for Best Original Score.

The duo were nominated for their soundtrack work on Mank, David Fincher's biopic about the Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, and also for their work on the the Pixar animated jazz film Soul, a nomination that they share with Jon Batiste. The other nominations in the category are Terence Blanchard for Da 5 Bloods, Emile Mosseri for Minari and James Newton Howard for News Of The World.

In February, Soul picked up a Golden Globe for Best Original Score category, with both the pair's scores having also been nominated. Reznor and Ross have become highly sought after for their film and TV soundtracks, having previously scored incidental music for David Fincher’s The Social Network (which they won an Oscar for in 2011) and Gone Girl, HBO’s Watchmen, Ken Burns’ PBS documentary The Vietnam War and more.

Speaking to the Heroic Hollywood website last year, Reznor explained how he and Ross approached scoring Soul.

“Our first step is always to listen and really try to understand where the filmmakers are coming from: what they’re seeing, what they’re imagining,” he said. “We spent a lot of time discussing how you’re supposed to feel when you’re first exposed to the Soul world. Then we went back to our studio, which is filled with a variety of real, imagined and synthetic instruments, and spent the first chunk of time experimenting with different arrangements and different instruments and seeing what felt emotionally right to create the fabric of this world.”

The Oscars will take place this year on April 26.