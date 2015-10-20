Tremonti keen on Wolfgang Van Halen return

Mark Tremonti says the door remains open for bassist Wolfgang Van Halen to hook up with Tremonti now that Van Halen’s tour has come to an end.

Wolfgang – the son of Eddie – played bass on Tremonti’s second album Cauterize, but had to sit out the tour as Van Halen were on the road on a North American jaunt.

Tremonti – the solo project of Creed and Alter Bridge guitarist Mark – hired Tanner Keegan to fill in, but would welcome Wolfgang back with open arms just as soon as he’s ready.

Mark Tremonti tells Robb’s Metalworks: “It’s totally up to him. I think they just finished the Van Halen tour last week, and he’s working on an album of his own.

“That will probably take precedence over this while he’s doing that, but I’m sure when he’s not doing that and whenever he wants to throw with us, he’s got that opportunity. He’s probably in my same situation. I’ve got Alter Bridge and Tremonti. Now he’s gonna have that band and this band, so whenever the schedules match up, we’ll be touring. But Tanner Keegan’s out with us, and he’s been killing it. The fans love him.”

Tremonti guitarist Eric Friedman says he has known Keegan for years and has always respected his skills. Friedman adds: “We know him from Orlando from about 10 years ago. I was in a band called Submersed, and we, Alter Bridge, were all around these guys.

“And there was a band called Endorphin. They were like a local Orlando band and we just were obsessed with them. We’d go to their little tiny practice pad and just watch these guys and hang out with them. So, yeah, we’ve always admired his talent. He’s a great singer too.”

Cauterize was released earlier this year and Alter Bridge will get to work on the follow-up to 2013’s Fortress early next year. Tremonti will release his third solo album, Dust, in 2016.

