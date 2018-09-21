Tremonti announce UK and European tour

Tremonti have announced a UK and European tour for later this year.
Guitarist Mark Tremonti and co have lined up a total of 24 shows in support of their latest studio album A Dying Machine, which arrived back in June via Napalm Records.
The performances will get under way in Lisbon on November 4 and wrap up with a set in Amsterdam on December 10, with The Raven Age and Disconnected joining them on the road.
A Dying Machine was the first concept album of Tremonti’s career, with the theme based around a story which takes place at the turn of the next century where humans and fabricated beings called ‘vessels’ are trying to co-exist.
Find a full list of dates below.
Tremonti 2018 UK and European tour dates
Nov 04: Lisbon Ao Vivo, Portugal
Nov 05: Madrid Sala But, Spain
Nov 06: Barcelona Salamandra, Spain
Nov 08: Milan Maggazini Generali, Italy
Nov 10: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland
Nov 12: Munich Technikum, Germany
Nov 13: Vienna Simm City, Austria
Nov 14: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Nov 16: Brno Semilaso, Czech Republic
Nov 18: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
Nov 19: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden
Nov 20: Osolo John Dee, Norway
Nov 22: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Nov 24: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Nov 26: Luxembourg Rockhal Club, Luxembourg
Nov 27: Hannover Capitol, Germany
Nov 29: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Dec 01: Manchester Ritz, UK
Dec 02: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Dec 04: London Forum, UK
Dec 06: Edinburgh Liquid Room, UK
Dec 08: Cologne Kantine, Germany
Dec 09: Antwerp Trix Hall, Belgium
Dec 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands