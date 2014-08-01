Transatlantic to perform at the 2014 Prog Awards

Orange Amplification Presents The Progressive Music Awards will feature an exclusive live set by prog supergroup Transatlantic next month – and there's just one week to go in the tightest public poll to date.
The third annual gala ceremony takes place at London’s Underglobe, beneath the Globe Theatre, on September 11.
Fans have seven days left to vote across seven of the 12 categories, with nominees including Roger Waters, Peter Gabriel, Yes, Dream Theater, Fish, Knifeworld, Tim Bowness, Big Big Train, Anathema, Bigelf and many others.
Prog editor Jerry Ewing says: “Voting has never been closer in many of this year’s categories – but there can only be one winner! Each vote really does count. So vote now to give your favourite band every chance of winning one of our prestigious gongs!”
Transatlantic, consisting of Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy, Roine Stolt and Pete Trewavas, are nominated in four categories. They say: “2014 has been an amazing year – we’ve done our first worldwide tour, and now being nominated for these Prog awards is quite a trip.
“Regardless of the outcome we’ll play a loud scaled-down set, to prove it wasn’t just lipsyncing all the way. Yes, we can actually play; and, God forbid, we may even improvise a bit!”
Vote now at awards.progmagazine.com.
Orange Amplification Presents The Progressive Music Awards 2014 – public categories
Limelight
Thieves’ Kitchen
Messenger
Kitten Pyramid
Purson
White Moth/Black Butterfly
Hi Fiction Science
Synaesthesia
Agent
Schnauser
Coshish
Breakthrough Artist
Karnivool
Syd Arthur
65daysofstatic
Matt Stevens
Moon Safari
Voyager
Animals As Leaders
John Wesley
Skyharbor
The Safety Fire
Live Event
Ian Anderson: Thick As A Brick Tour
Camel: The Snow Goose 2013⁄14 Tour
Progressive Nation At Sea
Cruise To The Edge
HRH Prog
Roger Waters: The Wall Stadium Tour
Peter Gabriel: So Back To Front
Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited
Dream Theater: An Evening With Dream Theater
Rick Wakeman: Journey To The Centre Of The Earth 40th Anniversary Tour
Anthem
Panic Room: Incarnate
Se Delan Tonight
IQ: From The Outside In
Coshish: Raastey
Tim Bowness: Smiler At 50
Big Big Train: Make Some Noise
Knifeworld: Don’t Land On Me
Haken: The Cockroach King
Anathema: Anathema
Bigelf: Alien Frequency
Album Of The Year
Haken: The Mountain
Dream Theater: Dream Theater
Fish: A Feast Of Consequences
Knifeworld: The Unravelling
Transatlantic: Kaleidoscope
Bigelf: Into The Maelstrom
Anathema: Distant Satellites
IQ: The Road Of Bones
Syd Arthur: Sound Mirror
Yes: Heaven & Earth
Band/Artist Of The Year
Haken
TesseracT
Dream Theater
Transatlantic
Fish
Anathema
Yes
Bigelf
Ian Anderson
Mogwai
Storm Thorgerson Grand Design Award
King Crimson: The Road To Red
Dream Theater: Limited Edition Collector’s Box Set
ELP: Brain Salad Surgery Deluxe Box Set
Rush: Rush 40th Box Set
Rick Wakeman: Journey To The Centre Of The Earth Box Set
Pink Floyd: The Division Bell Deluxe Set
Fish: A Feast Of Consequences Box Set
Cynic: Kindly Bent To Free Us Deluxe Book Set
Ian Anderson: _Homo _Erraticus Deluxe Edition Hardback Book
Transatlantic: Kaleidoscope Deluxe Edition Box Set