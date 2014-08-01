Transatlantic to perform at the 2014 Prog Awards

Orange Amplification Presents The Progressive Music Awards will feature an exclusive live set by prog supergroup Transatlantic next month – and there's just one week to go in the tightest public poll to date.

The third annual gala ceremony takes place at London’s Underglobe, beneath the Globe Theatre, on September 11.

Fans have seven days left to vote across seven of the 12 categories, with nominees including Roger Waters, Peter Gabriel, Yes, Dream Theater, Fish, Knifeworld, Tim Bowness, Big Big Train, Anathema, Bigelf and many others.

Prog editor Jerry Ewing says: “Voting has never been closer in many of this year’s categories – but there can only be one winner! Each vote really does count. So vote now to give your favourite band every chance of winning one of our prestigious gongs!”

Transatlantic, consisting of Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy, Roine Stolt and Pete Trewavas, are nominated in four categories. They say: “2014 has been an amazing year – we’ve done our first worldwide tour, and now being nominated for these Prog awards is quite a trip.

“Regardless of the outcome we’ll play a loud scaled-down set, to prove it wasn’t just lipsyncing all the way. Yes, we can actually play; and, God forbid, we may even improvise a bit!”

Vote now at awards.progmagazine.com.

Orange Amplification Presents The Progressive Music Awards 2014 – public categories

Limelight

Thieves’ Kitchen

Messenger

Kitten Pyramid

Purson

White Moth/Black Butterfly

Hi Fiction Science

Synaesthesia

Agent

Schnauser

Coshish

Breakthrough Artist

Karnivool

Syd Arthur

65daysofstatic

Matt Stevens

Moon Safari

Voyager

Animals As Leaders

John Wesley

Skyharbor

The Safety Fire

Live Event

Ian Anderson: Thick As A Brick Tour

Camel: The Snow Goose 2013⁄ 14 Tour

Progressive Nation At Sea

Cruise To The Edge

HRH Prog

Roger Waters: The Wall Stadium Tour

Peter Gabriel: So Back To Front

Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited

Dream Theater: An Evening With Dream Theater

Rick Wakeman: Journey To The Centre Of The Earth 40th Anniversary Tour

Anthem

Panic Room: Incarnate

Se Delan Tonight

IQ: From The Outside In

Coshish: Raastey

Tim Bowness: Smiler At 50

Big Big Train: Make Some Noise

Knifeworld: Don’t Land On Me

Haken: The Cockroach King

Anathema: Anathema

Bigelf: Alien Frequency

Album Of The Year

Haken: The Mountain

Dream Theater: Dream Theater

Fish: A Feast Of Consequences

Knifeworld: The Unravelling

Transatlantic: Kaleidoscope

Bigelf: Into The Maelstrom

Anathema: Distant Satellites

IQ: The Road Of Bones

Syd Arthur: Sound Mirror

Yes: Heaven & Earth

Band/Artist Of The Year

Haken

TesseracT

Dream Theater

Transatlantic

Fish

Anathema

Yes

Bigelf

Ian Anderson

Mogwai

Storm Thorgerson Grand Design Award

King Crimson: The Road To Red

Dream Theater: Limited Edition Collector’s Box Set

ELP: Brain Salad Surgery Deluxe Box Set

Rush: Rush 40th Box Set

Rick Wakeman: Journey To The Centre Of The Earth Box Set

Pink Floyd: The Division Bell Deluxe Set

Fish: A Feast Of Consequences Box Set

Cynic: Kindly Bent To Free Us Deluxe Book Set

Ian Anderson: _Homo _Erraticus Deluxe Edition Hardback Book

Transatlantic: Kaleidoscope Deluxe Edition Box Set