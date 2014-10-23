Trail Of Dead unveil promo for Ghost Within

And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead have issued a video for The Ghost Within.

It’s the lead single from their latest album, IX, available via Superball Music, which they teased with an online puzzle that slowly revealed the cover artwork.

They recently said of the follow-up to 2012’s Lost Songs: “This transmission is here to transport and ruin you. It is the release of your mortal coil. Just let the rain wash it away from the mountains, down to the motherfucking sea, wash it away, blow it all away and check this moment out.”

The Texans launch a European tour in Germany on November 3 with support from Your Favorite Enemies and Midnight Masses – which features Trail Of Dead drummer Jason Reece and bassist Autry Fulbright.

Nov 14: Glasgow Art School

Nov 15: Coventry Kasbah

Nov 16: Manchester Ruby Lounge

Nov 17: London Dingwalls

Nov 18: London Dingwalls