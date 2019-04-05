Traffic studio albums vinyl box set on the way

Pioneering British rock band Traffic are to have their studio albums collected together in a limited edition vinyl box set for the very first time.

The Studio Albums 1967-1974 celebrates the band's original incarnation. Always centred around a core of vocalist and organist Stevie Winwood, drummer and singer Jim Capaldi and reed player Chris Wood, the band had formative hits with Hole In My Shoe and Paper Sun, in keeping with the psychedelic sound of the era.

Later they began experimenting with a more progressive sound on albums such as 1970's John Barleycorn Must Die and 1971's The Low Spark Of High heeled Boys.

The Studio Albums 1967-1974 will be released on May 17 and features all six studio albums recorded for Island Records.

The LPs have been remastered from the original tapes and presented in their original and highly collectable ‘first’ Island pressing form (gatefold sleeves, pink Island labels etc). The set also includes a related and super rare facsimile promo posters for each album.