Torche, Sepultura and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we're bringing the best bits of stoner metallers' Torche's self-titled debut album.

But that’s not all, we’ve also got loads of kick-ass tunes from Sepultura, Danzig, Devin Townsend, Nothing More, Sister, Opeth and Rush.

And we’ll be talking about the news that a guitar owned by Beatles legend John Lennon is expected to raise more than £400,000 at auction. The Gretsch 6120 model was played by Lennon when the band recorded Paperback Writer at London’s famous Abbey Road studios in 1966.

Which got us thinking… what iconic instrument would you like to own and why? Dweezil Zappa’s dad gave him the Strat that Hendrix burnt onstage, what are yours?

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand – including yesterday’s interview with Sylosis!