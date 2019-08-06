Trending

Tool unveil Fear Inoculum cover art and say title track is coming this week

Tool reveal the cover art for their highly anticipated new album Fear Inoculum - title track will be released later this week

A week after Tool announced that their new album would be titled Fear Inoculum, the band have now unveiled the cover art.

The follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days will launch on August 30, with Maynard James Keenan, Adam Jones, Justin Chancellor and Danny Carey also revealing news that the title track will be released tomorrow (August 7). 

In addition, album pre-orders will also go live this week, with details to follow in due course.

Fear Inoculum will be Tool’s fifth studio album, with the Opiate EP, Undertow, Ænima, Lateralus and 10,000 Days recently hitting streaming services for the first time.

Marking the launch, vocalist Keenan said: “Our obsession with, and dream of, a world where BetaMax and Laser Disc rule has ended. Time for us to move on. But never fear. There’s a brand new thing we think you’re really gonna dig. It’s called digital downloads and streaming. Get ready for the future, folks!”

