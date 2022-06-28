Tool to release triple vinyl edition of Fear Inoculum with new artwork

Tool are to release a triple-vinyl version of Fear Inoculum, nearly three years after the album was originally released.

The album is expected to ship on August 2, and can be pre-ordered from Tool's website (opens in new tab) for $64.98, less than half the price of the five-disc set that came out in April this year. That release was originally available as a signed, $810 (£595), edition, and was only available to fans who bought Toolarmy VIP tickets to forthcoming tour dates. A few days later, the band announced a non-signed edition retailing at $170.

Fear Incoculum was originally released as a CD package featuring a 4" HD rechargeable video screen, a USB charging cable, a 2 watt speaker and a 36 page book.

The triple album package features new artwork from Adam Jones, and comes packaged in a triple gatefold sleeve. The release also includes an exclusive 12" x 36" double-sided poster. Full tracklist below.

Earlier this year, Tool marked the 30th anniversary of the release of their debut EP, Opiate, by releasing a reworked and extended version of its title track. Originally clocking in at 5 minutes 20 seconds, the new take on the track, titled Opiate², extended the party to a monstrous 9 minutes and 54 seconds.

The new version of Opiate was accompanied by a Blu-ray only "visual companion", billed as the Los Angeles' quartet's first music video in 15 years, with a physical release housed in a 48-page art book with behind-the-scenes and making-of photos as well as interviews and insights from special guests.

Tool: Fear Inoculum Triple Vinyl Edition tracklist

Disc 1 Side A

1. Fear Inoculum

2. Pneuma



Side B

1. Invincible



Disc 2 Side C

1. Legion Inoculant

2. Descending



Side D

1. Culling Voices

2. Chocolate Chip Trip



Disc 3 Side E

1. 7empest

2. Mocking Beat



Side F

Etching, no audio