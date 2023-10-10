Tool announce 20-date US tour

Prog metal titans Tool have announced a new run of US shows. The run of 20 dates will kick off at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD, on January 12 next year, and wrap up at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 18.

Announcing the schedule on social media, Tool write, "We’ll be performing more shows next January and February across the United States, with support from Elder. Tickets for all shows are on-sale this Friday, October 13th at 10 am local time."

Tool, who played on the third day of this year's Power Trip festival in Indio, California, this weekend, are currently on another run of North American shows – with support from Steel Beans – which includes the band's first Canadian shows since 2019. Full dates below.

Oct 11: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT

Oct 12: Idaho Falls Mountain America Center, ID

Oct 14: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID

Oct 15: Spokane Spokane Arena, WA

Oct 17: Eugene Matthew Knight Center, OR

Oct 19: Portland Moda Center, OR

Oct 20: Tacoma Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 22: Kelowna Prospera Place Arena, BC

Oct 23: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Oct 25: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Oct 27: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Oct 29: Winnipeg Canada Life Center, MB

Oct 31: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Nov 01: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Nov 03: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

Nov 04: Charleston Charleston Coliseum, WV

Nov 06: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY

Nov 07: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Nov 10: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 13: Manchester SNHU Arena, NH

Nov 15: Boston TD Garden, MA

Nov 16: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Nov 19: Montreal Bell Center, QC

Nov 20: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Nov 21: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Jan 10: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Jan 12: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jan 13: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jan 18: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL

Jan 19: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL

Jan 21: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Jan 23: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 24: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Jan 26: Birmingham The Legacy Arena at The BJCC, AL

Jan 27: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Jan 31: Austin Moody Center, TX

Feb 02: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Feb 03: Oklahoma City Paycom Center, OK

Feb 05: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Feb 09: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Feb 12: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Feb 14: Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena, CA

Feb 15: Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena, CA

Feb 17: Ontario Toyota Arena, CA

Feb 18: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Tickets for October and November dates are on sale now.