Tony Iommi in search for Guitar Star

Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi is set to appear as a mentor on an upcoming talent show.

Guitar Star will air on Sky Arts on June 9 at 8pm and Iommi will be joined by Rodrigo y Gabriela, Lee Ritenour and Milos Karadaglic in a search for the most talented guitarist in the UK and Ireland.

Iommi says: “I’d like someone who plays from the soul as opposed to somebody learning every single note and getting everything perfect.

“The idea is to listen and absorb as much as you can and when you play, give it all you’ve got from the heart as opposed to a book or copying or learning. It’s got to come from within and show what you do and what you’re capable of doing.”

The winner will get the opportunity to play at the 10th Latitude festival, Henham Park, Suffolk from July 16-19.

The first eight Black Sabbath albums are to be reissued on vinyl over the coming weeks and the band are expected to record their final album and tour in 2016.