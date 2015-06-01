Black Sabbath classics set for vinyl reissue

Black Sabbath’s first eight albums are to be reissued on vinyl over the coming weeks.

The 180g heavyweight vinyl reissues come complete with original cover art and sleeve notes as well as a CD version.

Sabbath’s 1970 self-titled debut, that same year’s follow-up Paranoid and 1971 album Master Of Reality will be issued on June 22.

Then on June 29, 1972’s Vol.4, the following year’s Sabbath Bloody Sabbath and 1975’s Sabotage will be reissued.

The final batch of releases comes on July 13, with 1976 album Technical Ecstacy and 1978’s _Never Say Die _– the last album to feature Ozzy Osbourne until 2013’s comeback 13.

The records were previously relaunched in 2012 box set The Vinyl Collection: 1970-1978.

Osbourne said recently that he expects Sabbath to record a final album in 2016, although bassist Geezer Butler has his doubts about a farewell tour. Ozzy had been embroiled in a war of words with estranged drummer Bill Ward, who wants an apology from the singer before he’ll consider a return to the lineup.

Black Sabbath: The Story Behind Sabbath Bloody Sabbath