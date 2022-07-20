Tony Iommi and Duran Duran to perform at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham

Legendary Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi is amongst the names set to appear at the opening ceremony of this year's Commonwealth Games next week - as are 80s pop heavyweights Duran Duran. This year's games take place in Birmingham, England, the hometown of both Black Sabbath and Duran Duran, with the opening ceremony kicking things off on Thursday July 28 in the city's Alexander Stadium.

Led by Artistic Director Iqbal Khan, the ceremony promises to see Iommi take part in a performance unlike anything we've seen from him before.

According to a press release: "Birmingham’s multi-Grammy winning Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath) and acclaimed saxophonist Soweto Kinch will lead a dream sequence, Hear My Voice, based on the title track from 2020 film Trial Of The Chicago Seven, reimagined here by Birmingham-born RnB vocalists Indigo Marshall and Gambimi - both making waves on the regional and national scene."

Duran Duran, meanwhile, are set to close the show with a more traditional-sounding medley of some of their greatest hits.

“The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is a momentous event for the great city of Birmingham," comments Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon. "And we in Duran Duran are honoured to be a part of it in our home town.”

According to the press release, there are more musical surprises in store from the Commonwealth Games, too: "The Closing Ceremony (8 Aug), line up will be announced in the coming weeks. Set to be the party of the year – it will feature a host of West Midlands music talent past, present and future."

Any artists for the closing ceremony remain to be confirmed; personally, we're hoping for a similarly unusual combo of Napalm Death and UB40.