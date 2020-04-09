Tommy Lee on Motley Crue’s summer stadium tour: “Everything is still go”

Tommy Lee says that Motley Crue’s highly anticipated comeback tour is still on track, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Crue will head out on the road across North America with Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts this summer for a 30-date stadium tour.

The shows will mark the first time that Lee, Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Nikki Sixx have played live together since New Year’s Eve 2015.

Speaking to Billboard, the drummer says: “Everything’s still a go. We’re all in constant communication. Nikki and I have been in several production meetings.

"You’re talking multiple stadiums, so it’s like two kids in a candy store putting together something people are going to walk away from saying, ‘Are you fucking kidding me?’ That’s our mission right now, and it’s definitely headed in that direction.”

Lee adds: “By the time all this fucking apocalyptic bullshit is over, I think everyone’s going to be in a really good mood to go out and have the fucking best time ever.

“I really do. I hope everyone stays inside, and we can get a fucking grip on this and get back to people having their normal lives.”

The stadium tour will kick off at Jacksonville’s EverBank Field, Florida, on June 18 and wrap up at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on September 5.

Last month, Motley Crue released a lyric video for their 1985 classic Home Sweet Home to encourage fans to look after themselves during the COVID-19 lockdown, saying: “Crueheads. We’re all in this together.

"Please follow the guidelines in your area. Social distancing will mean we sort this out as soon as possible. Stay safe out there and make sure to wash your hands and most importantly, stay Home Sweet Home. Love to you all. #BeatTheVirus."

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts tour

Jun 18: Jacksonville EverBank Field

Jun 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jun 23: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Jun 25: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jun 27: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

Jun 29: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 02: Cincinnati Great American Ballpark, OH

Jul 03: Cleveland FirstEnergy Stadium, OH

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 11: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Jul 14: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Jul 15: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Jul 19: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Jul 23: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Jul 25: Phoenix State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 09: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 13: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 15: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Aug 16: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 18: Milwaukee Miller Park, WI

Aug 20: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Aug 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Aug 23: Flushing Citi Field, NY

Aug 25: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 28: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 30: Denver Coors Field, CO

Sep 02: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 05: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA