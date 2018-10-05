Tom Morello teams up with suicide prevention charity for new single

Tom Morello has released a lyric video for his new single Every Step That I Take.

The Prophets Of Rage guitarist has recorded the song with Portugal.The Man and Whethan, with the track set to appear on Morello's upcoming album The Atlas Underground – out on October 12.

Morello has teamed up with a suicide prevention charity for the track in light of Chris Cornell’s death.

Morello tells the Chicago Tribune (via ThePRP): “We’re partnering with an organisation called SAVE – Suicide Awareness Voices Of Education – focusing on suicide prevention, information and depression awareness.

“With the passing of Chris over a year ago, and the momentum towards removing the stigma from mental health issues and suicidal thoughts, it was very important to have a song from that point of view.”

Morello continues: “I’ve had mental illness issues in my family and among my friends in the past and there’s a current trend toward this demystification to encourage people, among your friends, loved ones and professionals, there is help and there are ways.

“You know, you break your arm, it’s not a stigma to go to the hospital to get it set. Hopefully we’re able to start looking at suicidal thoughts and depression in the same way that can materially save lives.”

Morello reports that Every Step That I Take “is about how the dreams, and depression, and love and the lack of it on the emotional steps of the gallows are processed.”

He continues: “It was a song written by myself and Matt Shultz from Cage The Elephant and Johnny Gourley from Portugal.The Man sings it and it’s just a beautiful song. One of my favourites on the record.”

The Atlas Underground is now available for pre-order.

Tom Morello - The Atlas Underground

1. Battle Sirens (feat. Knife Party)

2. Rabbit's Revenge (feat. Bassnectar, Big Boi & Killer Mike)

3. Every Step That I Take (feat. Portugal. The Man & Whethan)

4. We Don't Need You (feat. Vic Mensa)

5. Find Another Way (feat. Marcus Mumford)

6. How Long (feat. Steve Aoki & Tim McIlrath)

7. Lucky One (feat. K.Flay)

8. One Nation (feat. Pretty Lights)

9. Vigilante Nocturno (feat. Carl Restivo)

10. Where It's at Ain't What It Is (feat. Gary Clark Jr. & Nico Stadi)

11. Roadrunner (feat. Leikeli47)

12. Lead Poisoning (feat. GZA, RZA & Herobust)