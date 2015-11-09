Tom Jones in Elvis tribute track

Tom Jones has released a video for Elvis Presley Blues, his near-solo tribute to his old friend.

The promo features the Welshman alone in a room, watching old movie clips of The King, as he delivers a powerful vocal rendition of Gillian Welch track, backed only by a lap-slide drone.

Jones tells NPR: “To me the song is a celebration of Elvis, a celebration of his life. I wanted to show that.

“I wanted to let people know how much I felt about Elvis – that he did change music. I thought, ‘If we can capture that it would be a hell of a tribute.’”

Jones played London’s O2 last night with Van Morrison as part of this year’s Prudential Bluesfest.