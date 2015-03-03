Tom DeLonge trails To The Stars

Former Blink-182 man Tom DeLonge has issued a trailer for his upcoming demos album To The Stars… Demos, Odds And Ends.

He said he intended to showcase previously unheard Blink-182 material last month after splitting from the band in January, which has led to a public spat between himself and drummer Travis Barker and bassist Mark Hoppus.

DeLonge now reveals the new album will be released on April 21 – and it’s available to pre-order through his website.

Those who pre-purchase get immediate access to merchandise including t-shirts and artwork, and will be the first to hear the material ahead of the album launch.

The first track will be made available on March 9, the second on March 23 and the third on April 6. A full tracklist will be made public on March 16.

DeLonge last month discussed his long-held belief in life on other planets, saying he’d had run-ins with government agencies as a result of his investigations and adding: ““If anybody tells you there’s no life in universe, you should be turned off. That’s just such a dumb thing to say. It’s universally accepted amongst the country’s elite scientific establishments that there’s life everywhere.”

His former bandmates are lined up to play the California Musink Music And Tattoo festival on March 22. Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba will take DeLonge’s place in the lineup.