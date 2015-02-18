DeLonge claims UFO belief has put his life at risk

Former Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge believes his life has been endangered by his belief in life on other planets and government conspiracies to hide it.

He says he was the target of an intelligence operation, that a colleague of his was subjected to mind-control experiments and that he received a personal safety warning after talking to an engineer about a spacecraft.

Delonge – who’s regularly discussed his conviction that aliens exist and UFOs are real – tells PaperMag.com: “I’ve had one interesting thing happen to me where I believe somebody was trying to get to me, that was in the intelligence industry. That’s as much as I want to say. A very interesting thing happened.”

He adds: “One time I remember bringing up a very specific craft that I believe we’re building, in secret, to emulate the phenomenon that our government has been observing for decades.

“I started talking about the craft, its magnetic slide system, how it ionises the engine, how it glows. I went through the whole thing, and this engineer looks at me and goes, ‘You better be real fucking careful about what you’re talking about.’ I go, ‘Okay, so I’m close.’ He goes, ‘I’m not fucking kidding with you. You better be really fucking careful.’

“And he calls me up the next day and he goes, ‘I’ve had calls about you. If someone comes and asks you to get in their car, don’t fucking get in the car.’ That’s the shit I’m dealing with.” > We can zap somebody at the same frequency that the brain operates on

DeLonge also discusses an experience with a colleague of Nazi rocket scientist Wernher von Braun, whose work during World War II informed the US space programme. “Wernher von Braun got us to the moon, and on his deathbed he told this person a bunch of stuff, and I was flying them out to Los Angeles and we were taking certain meetings. At that time a lot of weird stuff started happening.

“At the time I didn’t know it – but the person I was dealing with was being awoken in the middle of the night with clicking and buzzing noises, falling on the ground vomiting, every morning at 4am.

“I know now that those are artefacts from mind-control experiments. We can zap somebody at the same frequency that the brain operates on, and it can cause some really horrific things to happen.

“But I didn’t know this until 10 years later. I got caught in the middle of it, and this was the time when I was on the cover of Rolling Stone – so I think whoever was running this operation were like, ‘What the fuck? How did this kid show up?’” > If anybody tells you there’s no life in universe, you should be turned off

DeLonge suggests that world governments are building “exotic and esoteric” machinery so that, when alien life is revealed, the human race will be capable of matching their technical abilities. Until then, he believes, the facts are being hidden behind a distracting story of “spaceships and aliens that eat your brains.”

He says: “When I got into this, they’d just laugh it off. But now, Nasa is holding symposiums on the inevitability of finding life in the universe. The Vatican is talking about, ‘Yes, there’s life out there.’”

“People will be like, ‘Oh, you believe in UFOs’ – but I’m reading books on physics, I’m reading books on the secret space program. I’m talking to people that are confiding in me about the national security initiatives. I don’t spend my time looking at UFO reports or talking to little green men. I’m way past that.

“If anybody tells you there’s no life in universe, you should be turned off. That’s just such a dumb thing to say. It’s universally accepted amongst the country’s elite scientific establishments that there’s life everywhere.”

DeLonge split with Blink-182 colleagues Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker last month. A war of words followed, with the frontman saying he hadn’t quit and later adding that he and Hoppus had considered firing Barker.