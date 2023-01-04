Tom DeLonge says Blink-182's forthcoming album is the best one they've ever made

Tom DeLonge has declared that Blink-182's forthcoming new album is the best work they've ever done.

Last year, the pop punk rockers' most revered line-up reformed, comprised of DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker, with a new single and news of a huge world tour set to kick off in 2023.

Part of their huge plans include the release of a brand new album, the trio's first offering since 2011's Neighbourhoods, which will reportedly arrive sometime this year. Blink-182 last released an album in 2019 with Nine, featuring Matt Skiba in replacement of DeLonge.

Speaking of the forthcoming new project, the guitarist recently shared via Instagram that it's the greatest work they've ever created.

“This is the best album we’ve ever made,” he wrote in a post. “Buckle up. I’m personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER. As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all, close friends.”

The day after the release of new single Edging on October 15, DeLonge said that the record “has some of the most progressive, and elevated music we‘ve ever had. In honesty, I am holding my breath for you to hear these other songs. Edging is fun, and a perfect way to remind you of the fun again. But just you fucking wait.”

Barker's drum tech Daniel Jensen also declared last month: “I’ve been in the studio all week working on the new blink-182 album w/ Travis Barker and it’s coming out awesome! I really think Blink fans are going to love it.”

Although no official release date for the album has been announced, DeLonge promised on his Instagram back in December that it would arrive "over the next few months".

Meanwhile, his bandmates have been sharing teaser posts of song lyrics and instrumental parts on their own social media accounts.

The full list of dates is as follows:



LATIN AMERICA



Mar 11: Tijuana Imperial GNP (Festival), MEX

Mar 14: Lima Estadio San Marcos, PER

Mar 17-19: Buenos Aires, Lollapalooza Argentina, ARG

Mar 17-19: Santiago, Lollapalooza Chile, CHI

Mar 21-22: Asuncion Venue TBA, PAR

Mar 23-26: Bogotá Estereo Picnic, COL

Mar 24-26: São Paulo, Lollapalooza Brasil, BRA

Mar 28: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, MEX

Apr 1-2 – Monterrey Venue TBA, MEX

NORTH AMERICA



May 04: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

May 06: Chicago United Center, IL

May 09: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

May 11: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

May 12: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

May 16: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH

May 17: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

May 19: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

May 20: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

May 21: Boston TD Garden, MA

May 23: Washington, DC Capital One Arena

May 24: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

May 26: Baltimore Baltimore Arena, MD

May 27: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

May 28: Atlantic City Adjacent Music Festival, NJ



Jun 14:Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Jun 16: Los Angeles Bank of California Stadium, CA

Jun 20: San Diego Pechanga Arena, CA

Jun 22: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Jun 23: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Jun 25: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Jun 27: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Jun 29: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Jun 30: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB



Jul 03: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Jul 05: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Jul 07: Austin Moody Center, TX

Jul 08: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Jul 10: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Jul 11: Ft. Lauderdale FLA Live Arena, FL

Jul 13: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Jul 14: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Jul 16: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN



EUROPE



Sep 02: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Sep 04: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Sep 05: Dublin 3Arena, IRE

Sep 08: Antwerp Sportpaleis, BEL

Sep 09: Cologne Lanxess Arena, GER}

Sep 12: Copenhagen Royal Arena, DEN

Sep 13: Stockholm Avicii Arena, SWE

Sep 14: Oslo Spektrum, NOR

Sep 16: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, GER

Sep 17: Hamburg Barclays Arena, GER

Sep 19: Prague O2 Arena, CZE

Sep 20: Vienna Stadthalle, AUS

Oct 02: Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena, POR

Oct 03: Madrid Wizink Centre, SPA

Oct 04: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, SPA

Oct 06: Bologna Unipol Arena, ITA

Oct 08: Amsterdam, iggo Dome, HOL

Oct 09: Paris Accor Arena, FRA

Oct 11: London The O2, UK

Oct 14: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Oct 15: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Oct 21: Las Vegas, When We Were Young Festival, NV

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND



Feb 09: Perth RAC Arena, AUS

Feb 11: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, AUS

Feb 13: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, AUS

Feb 16: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, AUS

Feb 19: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, AUS

Feb 23: Auckland Spark Arena, NZ

Feb 26: Christchurch Christchurch Arena, NZ