Tiny Giant Announce New Single Thirsty And Sad

Tiny Giant, featuring former Pure Reason Revolution’s Chloe Alper, will release their new single Thirsty And Sad on October 27.

The band, who also feature Mat Colis, formed in 2015, and were nominated in the Limelight category for last year’s Progressive Music Awards, cite Talk Talk, Cocteau Twins and Kate Bush as influences, and have previously supported the likes of Jane Getter.

“This release tells a little bit more of the Tiny Giant story. By now I hope that people realise we’re by no means a one dimensional act,” the band told Prog.

Tiny Giant play Brighton’s Hope & Ruin this evening and Tooting’s Tram And Social on October 24.