Tim Bowness launches Stupid Things trailer

Tim Bowness has released a trailer for fourth solo album Stupid Things That Mean The World.

In the clip, artist Jarrod Gosling discusses how the sleeve was developed with influences including Genesis’ Foxtrot and Roger Dean’s early work for the Vertigo label.

Gosling says: “Tim is the classic English gentleman. He’s a perfectionist, which is always good. I like things to be done properly and everything to appear correct, and Tim does as well.”

Stupid Things, the follow-up to last year’s Abandoned Dancehall Dreams, is released via InsideOut on July 17 and it’s available for pre-order now.

Bowness plays three shows next month:

Aug 25: Bristol Louisiana, UK

Aug 26: London Boston Music Room, UK

Aug 29: Ino Rock Festival, Poland