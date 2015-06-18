Tim Bowness presses Reset

Tim Bowness has released a video for his track Press Reset.

It’s taken from upcoming solo album Stupid Things That Mean The World, set for launch via InsideOut on July 17.

Bowness says: “Press Reset was one of the first songs I wrote for the album. The band fleshed out my demo and produced some really interesting and powerful performances – from Colin Edwin’s atmospheric ebow bass and Andrew Booker’s inventive drum patterns to the very direct guitar contributions from Bruce Soord.

“Lyrically, the song deals with a person on the verge of escaping from the pressures of their life. The almost ambient lyric video by We Do Band Stuff is all the better for its stylish simplicity.”

The follow-up to Abandoned Dancehall Dreams is available for pre-order now. Bowness plays three shows in August to support the release:

Aug 25: Bristol Louisiana, UK

Aug 26: London Boston Music Room, UK

Aug 29: Ino Rock Festival, Poland