Tim Bowness launches podcast series for his new album Flowers At The Scene

Tim Bowness is currently preparing to release his new studio album titled Flowers At The Scene.

It’ll arrive on March 1 via InsideOut Music/Sony, with Bowness previously revealing a lyric video for his track I Go Deeper.

To whet fans’ appetites at what they can expect from the follow-up to 2017’s Lost In The Ghost Light, Bowness has now released the first part of a new podcast series.

In part one, Bowness talks about working once again with Steve Wilson, the similarities between the new material and No-Man, and the inspirations behind the record.

The episode also features snippets of new music and can be listened to below or via Spotify and Apple Music.

The album is Bowness and Wilson’s first joint production in more than a decade, with artists including Peter Hammill, Kevin Godley, Andy Partridge, David Longdon, Jim Matheos and Dylan Howe contributing.

Tim Bowness: Flowers At The Scene

1. I Go Deeper

2. The Train That Pulled Away

3. Rainmark

4. Not Married Anymore

5. Flowers At The Scene

6. It’s The World

7. Borderline

8. Ghostlike

9. The War On Me

10. Killing To Survive

11. What Lies Here