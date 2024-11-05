Tim Bowness announces replacement drummer for Prog The Forest charity event

Tim Bowness has announced that his live band, Butterfly Mind, have replaced drummer Andy Edwards with former No-Man drummer Andrew Brooker for their performance at this year's Prog The Forest. The charity event, which raises money for the World Land Trust, will take place at The Fiddler's Elbow in Camden, North London, on December 1.

Edwards announced last week that he has decided to step back from all bands he's involved with bar the studio-based jazz fusion trio Law Of Three, which places the future of gigging bands he was in, including Butterfly Mind and Rain under doubt.

In a new statement on social mediq, Bowness says, "As some of you may know, Andy Edwards has left all the bands he was gigging with. Sadly, that includes Butterfly Mind. It’s a great shame, because I can honestly say that the band was possibly the best I’ve performed with. There was a rare chemistry between the musicians.

"A more positive announcement is that I’m delighted to report that Andrew Brooker will be joining Butterfly Mind for our December 1st Prog The Forest headline in London (ticket details below).

"Andrew’s worked with me for years on my solo projects and in the live No-Man band, and remains one of the most creative and intelligent drummers I’ve shared a stage with.

"The band will comprise me with Andrew Booker, John Jowitt, Matt Stevens and Rob Groucutt. We’re really looking forward to seeing what we can come up with and it’s possible there may be a special guest appearance on the night.

"All profits will be donated to the World Land Trust and it would be great to see some of you there.

"P.S. To quash any speculation, I haven’t fallen out with Andy and we’ve discussed continuing to work on music (and the occasional podcast) together.

"Joining Bowness on the bill are Soft Machine's Theo Travis, UK post-rock trio Mountainscape, folk proggers Spriggan Mist, rising prog star Leoni Jane Kennedy, The Mighty Handful and of course Hats Of Gentlemen It's Adequate, who organise the event along with the London Prog Gigs Facebook group.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at £25. Doors open at 1.30pm.

Get tickets.