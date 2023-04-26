Rammstein's Till Lindemann announces solo headline European tour - including a huge UK arena date

Till Lindemann has announced a solo European 2023 tour.

The 24-date trek will commence from November 8 in his homeland of Germany, and will continue on through the region for multiple dates before heading onwards to Czechia, Slovakia, Poland and more. The Rammstein frontman will also perform one night at London's Wembley Arena on December 12, before wrapping up the tour with a final performance in Paris, France.

Tickets for the run will become available from May 4, 11am UK time.

Find dates and view the promotional tour video below:

Nov 08: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 10: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Germany

Nov 12: Münster MCC Halle Münsterland, Germany

Nov 14: Bamberg Brose Arena, Germany

Nov 15: Lingen EmsLand Hall, Germany

Nov 17: Frankfurt Anniversary Hall, Germany

Nov 18: Kassel Ice Sports Hall, Germany

Nov 20: Trier Arena, Germany

Nov 22: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czechia

Nov 24: Bratislava Expo Arena, Slovakia

Nov 26: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Nov 28: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania

Nov 30: Riga Arena Riga, Latvia

Dec 02: Tallinn Tondiraba Jaahall, Estonia

Dec 03: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

Dec 05: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Dec 06: Malmö Arena, Sweden

Dec 08: Hamburg Sports Hall, Germany

Dec 10: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Dec 12: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK

Dec 14: Rotterdam RTM Stage, Netherlands

Dec 16: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany

Dec 18: Munich Zenith, Germany

Dec 20: Paris Accor Arena, France

Although Lindemann has not released any solo music since 2021, most likely due to his busy schedule with industrial metallers Rammstein, who shared their eighth studio album Zeit in 2022, earlier this year, the frontman sung on an English duet with Sharon Kovacs on her single Child Of Sin.

Lindemann's Skills In Pills album was also sung in English, with the singer reverting back to German for his second album, F & M.