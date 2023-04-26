Rammstein's Till Lindemann announces solo headline European tour - including a huge UK arena date

Till Lindemann has announced a solo European 2023 tour.
The 24-date trek will commence from November 8 in his homeland of Germany, and will continue on through the region for multiple dates before heading onwards to Czechia, Slovakia, Poland and more. The Rammstein frontman will also perform one night at London's Wembley Arena on December 12, before wrapping up the tour with a final performance in Paris, France.
Tickets for the run will become available from May 4, 11am UK time.
Find dates and view the promotional tour video below:
Nov 08: Leipzig Arena, Germany
Nov 10: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Germany
Nov 12: Münster MCC Halle Münsterland, Germany
Nov 14: Bamberg Brose Arena, Germany
Nov 15: Lingen EmsLand Hall, Germany
Nov 17: Frankfurt Anniversary Hall, Germany
Nov 18: Kassel Ice Sports Hall, Germany
Nov 20: Trier Arena, Germany
Nov 22: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czechia
Nov 24: Bratislava Expo Arena, Slovakia
Nov 26: Katowice Spodek, Poland
Nov 28: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania
Nov 30: Riga Arena Riga, Latvia
Dec 02: Tallinn Tondiraba Jaahall, Estonia
Dec 03: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland
Dec 05: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden
Dec 06: Malmö Arena, Sweden
Dec 08: Hamburg Sports Hall, Germany
Dec 10: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium
Dec 12: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK
Dec 14: Rotterdam RTM Stage, Netherlands
Dec 16: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany
Dec 18: Munich Zenith, Germany
Dec 20: Paris Accor Arena, France
Although Lindemann has not released any solo music since 2021, most likely due to his busy schedule with industrial metallers Rammstein, who shared their eighth studio album Zeit in 2022, earlier this year, the frontman sung on an English duet with Sharon Kovacs on her single Child Of Sin.
Lindemann's Skills In Pills album was also sung in English, with the singer reverting back to German for his second album, F & M.