Listen to Rammstein's Till Lindemann sing in English on dramatic duet with Sharon Kovacs

Dutch singer Sharon Kovacs has just released her third album, Child Of Sin, and the title track is a duet with Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann.

The track is a dramatic piano ballad, with a lyric that talks of young adventure, love and lust. Lindemann sings his part entirely in English, with lines that conjure up the kind of weird darkness typical of the Du Hast hitmaker.

When you were nine years old

We terrorised these streets

From dusk till dawn

But when I turned sixteen

My dirty hands would bleed

From banging at your door



Where should I begin?

Where should I begin?

I'd seen it all before

And it will never end

It will never end

You're not a child of love

You're a child of sin

Lindemann's Skills In Pills album was also sung in English, before the singer reverted to German for album number two, F & M.

Only the audio from Child Of Sin has been released so far, although a video has been shot by Pink Rabbit, a production company based in Amsterdam, who shared some photos from the shoot (opens in new tab) on their Instagram page in November.

Rammstein's European 2023 is scheduled to kick off on May 22 in Lithuania. It'll see the band make stops in Finland, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal and more, before signing off with three shows in Belgium in the first week of August. Full dates below.

Rammstein European Tour 2023

May 22: Vilnius Vingio Parkas, Lithuania

May 27: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland

May 28: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland

Jun 02: Odense Dyrskueplads, Denmark

Jun 03: Odense Dyrskueplads, Denmark

Jun 07: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 08: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 10: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 11: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 14: Trenčín Airport, Slovakia

Jun 17: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland

Jun 18: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland

Jun 23: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jun 26: Lisbon Estádio Da Luz, Portugal

Jul 01: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy

Jul 06: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands

Jul 07: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands

Jul 11: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary

Jul 12: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary

Jul 15: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 16: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 18: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 22: Paris Stade de France, France

Jul 26: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Jul 27: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Jul 30: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland

Jul 31: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland

Aug 04: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium

Aug 05: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium

Aug 06: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium