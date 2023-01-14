Listen to Rammstein's Till Lindemann sing in English on dramatic duet with Sharon Kovacs

Dutch singer Sharon Kovacs has just released her third album, Child Of Sin, and the title track is a duet with Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann.
The track is a dramatic piano ballad, with a lyric that talks of young adventure, love and lust. Lindemann sings his part entirely in English, with lines that conjure up the kind of weird darkness typical of the Du Hast hitmaker.
When you were nine years old
We terrorised these streets
From dusk till dawn
But when I turned sixteen
My dirty hands would bleed
From banging at your door
Where should I begin?
Where should I begin?
I'd seen it all before
And it will never end
It will never end
You're not a child of love
You're a child of sin
Lindemann's Skills In Pills album was also sung in English, before the singer reverted to German for album number two, F & M.
Only the audio from Child Of Sin has been released so far, although a video has been shot by Pink Rabbit, a production company based in Amsterdam, who shared some photos from the shoot (opens in new tab) on their Instagram page in November.
Rammstein's European 2023 is scheduled to kick off on May 22 in Lithuania. It'll see the band make stops in Finland, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal and more, before signing off with three shows in Belgium in the first week of August. Full dates below.
Rammstein European Tour 2023
May 22: Vilnius Vingio Parkas, Lithuania
May 27: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland
May 28: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland
Jun 02: Odense Dyrskueplads, Denmark
Jun 03: Odense Dyrskueplads, Denmark
Jun 07: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 08: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 10: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 11: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 14: Trenčín Airport, Slovakia
Jun 17: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland
Jun 18: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland
Jun 23: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Jun 26: Lisbon Estádio Da Luz, Portugal
Jul 01: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy
Jul 06: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands
Jul 07: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands
Jul 11: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary
Jul 12: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary
Jul 15: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 16: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 18: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 22: Paris Stade de France, France
Jul 26: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Jul 27: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Jul 30: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland
Jul 31: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland
Aug 04: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium
Aug 05: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium
Aug 06: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium