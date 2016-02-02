Tiles to issue Pretending 2 Run in spring

Tiles are to release their sixth album Pretending 2 Run on April 15.

The double concept album is the Detroit band’s first release in eight years, and will feature guest artists such as Mike Portnoy and Ian Anderson.

Keyboardist Adam Holzman from the Steven Wilson Band, Miles Davis’ jazz guitarist Mike Stern and Max Webster’s lead vocalist Kim Mitchell will also appear on the album.

Guitarist Chris Herin previously said: “We knew this album was ambitious, lyrically and musically, but we didn’t plan on it ballooning into a double album. The songs kept coming and the storylines demanded more trips into the central character’s state of mind.

“So here we are with an elaborate concept album that follows in the best of prog traditions. Each disc plays like one long song. To help deliver to the full potential, we’ve enlisted a string quartet, a 25-piece orchestra and a host of special guests.”

Tiles Pretending 2 Run tracklist

Disc One

Pretending to Run Shelter in Place Stonewall Voir Dire Drops of Rain Taken by Surprise Refugium Small Fire Burning

Disc Two