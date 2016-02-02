Trending

Tiles to issue Pretending 2 Run in spring

Comeback album features orchestra, string quartet and guest artists from Jethro Tull and Dream Theater

Tiles are to release their sixth album Pretending 2 Run on April 15.

The double concept album is the Detroit band’s first release in eight years, and will feature guest artists such as Mike Portnoy and Ian Anderson.

Keyboardist Adam Holzman from the Steven Wilson Band, Miles Davis’ jazz guitarist Mike Stern and Max Webster’s lead vocalist Kim Mitchell will also appear on the album.

Guitarist Chris Herin previously said: “We knew this album was ambitious, lyrically and musically, but we didn’t plan on it ballooning into a double album. The songs kept coming and the storylines demanded more trips into the central character’s state of mind.

“So here we are with an elaborate concept album that follows in the best of prog traditions. Each disc plays like one long song. To help deliver to the full potential, we’ve enlisted a string quartet, a 25-piece orchestra and a host of special guests.”

Tiles Pretending 2 Run tracklist

Disc One

  1. Pretending to Run
  2. Shelter in Place
  3. Stonewall
  4. Voir Dire
  5. Drops of Rain
  6. Taken by Surprise
  7. Refugium
  8. Small Fire Burning

Disc Two

  1. Midwinter
  2. Weightless
  3. Friend or Foe
  4. Battle Weary
  5. Meditatio
  6. Other Arrangements
  7. The Disappearing Floor
  8. Fait Accompli
  9. Pretending to Run
  10. Uneasy Truce
  11. Pretending to Run
  12. The View from Here
  13. Backsliding
