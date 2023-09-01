Tiger Moth Tales take a more acoustic path with new album The Turning Of The World

UK prog rockers Tiger Moth Tales have announced that they will release their latest album, The Turning Of The World,

“The Turning Of The World is a companion album to The Whispering Of The World," explains TMT mianman Peter Jones. "While it is a mostly an acoustic-sounding collection of songs, the lyrics speak of coming to terms with an ever changing world.

"When writing this album, I found myself going back to the acoustic guitar. I used to

write a lot of my songs on guitar before the prog days, but not so much since then. It felt good to come back to that and make it the central sound for this album; some secure ground to work on, while the world goes crazy around you."

With topics covering revolution, changing technology, life-altering events and having the perseverance to embrace change by trying something new, the new album touches on new ground for Tiger Moth Tales.

"The songs also touch on some personal circumstances, such as the recent serious illness of my father on the track You Reached For My Hand," Jones adds. "As with previous albums, I pay tribute to friends and family who have passed away and celebrate the memory of those people and their legacies.

"I have many uncertainties about what the future will bring. Among the concerns and mixed emotions expressed on this album, there are also songs that celebrate the joy of life and the happiness that change can bring. I love happy endings and I still try to look for the positives. Songs like So Wonderful To Be Alive, The Beautiful People Of Münchwald and All I Need Today, are notes of thanks to the people in my life who absolutely make it worth living, no matter what happens, as the world keeps turning. of extra tracks, instrumentals, alternate arrangements and some live recordings."

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below

Pre-order The Turning Of The World.

(Image credit: White Knight Records)

Tiger Moth Tales: The Turning Of The World

1. The Getaway

2. The Turning Of The World

3. So Wonderful To Be Alive

4. The Snail, The Horse And The River

5. Try

6. We'll Remember

7. Pass It On

8. The Beautiful People Of Münchwald

9. You Reached For My Hand

10. The Lock Keeper

11. Make A Good Sound

12. All I Need Today