Thy Art Is Murder on 'sadistic' tour pranks

Thy Art Is Murder frontman CJ McMahon has confessed to his band’s “sadistic” pranks against tour buddies Sworn In.

The bands were both part of this year’s Rockstar Mayhem Festival and Thy Art Is Murder guitarist Andy Marsh took it upon himself to hide a piece of Sworn In’s equipment every day.

McMahon tells Digital Tour Bus: “Lately, Andy has been fucking with Sworn In. They have these three ignorant ego-risers made from steel with four legs. Andy has been stealing a leg a day and hiding it so that they don’t have their ego risers to stand up and look all big and strong.

“They were looking for the shit for ages. At the time I didn’t even know what was going on. Andy kept it to himself, he can be super sadistic sometimes. He really fucked them over. The whole time the legs were under this table. They were coming on here and smoking up all of our weed because they don’t have any of their own.

“They would sit right next to the stolen pole and didn’t even realise it. They’d trip over it and not notice it.”

The Australian band released third album Holy War earlier this year via Nuclear Blast.