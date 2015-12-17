Thunder trail All You Can Eat

Thunder have released a short trailer to promote the launch of their three-disc package All You Can Eat.
The set is out on January 29 and showcases the band’s comeback album Wonder Days, which was issued earlier this year and went on to enjoy commercial success.
All You Can Eat includes studio sessions, the UK outfit’s live performance at The Brooklyn Bowl, their show at Loud Park Japan in 2014, video highlights and a 70-minute documentary focusing on the making of Wonder Days.
It’s available for pre-order in a variety of bundles.
Thunder will hit the road for a five-date UK tour in February. Support will be provided by Terrorvision and King King.
All You Can Eat contents
CD1
Starter: Live at RAK Studio 1
- Wonder Days
- The Thing I Want
- When The Music Played
- Black Water
- Resurrection Day
- I Love The Weekend
- Chasing Shadows
- Serpentine
- Be Good To Yourself
- The Rocker
- Superstition
- Up Around The Bend
- I’m Down
- The Stealer
CD2
Main Course: Live at The Brooklyn Bowl
- Backstreet Symphony
- The Thing I Want
- Black Water
- Low Life In High Places
- Be Good To Yourself
- Wonder Days
- The Devil Made Me Do It
- Resurrection Day
- Stand Up
- The Rocker
- Love Walked In
- Dirty Love
- Up Around The Bend
- Just Another Suicide
DVD
Dessert: Wonder Days The Film + Bonus Video Content
- Wonder Days - The Film
Loud Park – Recorded at Loud Park Japan 2014
- Dirty Love
- The Thing I Want
- Higher Ground
- Wonder Days
- River Of Pain
- I Love You More Than Rock’N’Roll
RAK Studio Sessions
- When The Music Played
- Resurrection Day
- I Love The Weekend
- Chasing Shadows
- Serpentine
- I’m Down
- The Stealer
Live At The Brooklyn Bowl
- Black Water
- Low Life In High Places
- Be Good To Yourself
- The Rocker
- Love Walked In
- Up Around The Bend