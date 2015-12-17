Thunder trail All You Can Eat

Thunder have released a short trailer to promote the launch of their three-disc package All You Can Eat.

The set is out on January 29 and showcases the band’s comeback album Wonder Days, which was issued earlier this year and went on to enjoy commercial success.

All You Can Eat includes studio sessions, the UK outfit’s live performance at The Brooklyn Bowl, their show at Loud Park Japan in 2014, video highlights and a 70-minute documentary focusing on the making of Wonder Days.

It’s available for pre-order in a variety of bundles.

Thunder will hit the road for a five-date UK tour in February. Support will be provided by Terrorvision and King King.

All You Can Eat contents

CD1

Starter: Live at RAK Studio 1

Wonder Days The Thing I Want When The Music Played Black Water Resurrection Day I Love The Weekend Chasing Shadows Serpentine Be Good To Yourself The Rocker Superstition Up Around The Bend I’m Down The Stealer

CD2

Main Course: Live at The Brooklyn Bowl

Backstreet Symphony The Thing I Want Black Water Low Life In High Places Be Good To Yourself Wonder Days The Devil Made Me Do It Resurrection Day Stand Up The Rocker Love Walked In Dirty Love Up Around The Bend Just Another Suicide

DVD

Dessert: Wonder Days The Film + Bonus Video Content

Wonder Days - The Film

Loud Park – Recorded at Loud Park Japan 2014

Dirty Love The Thing I Want Higher Ground Wonder Days River Of Pain I Love You More Than Rock’N’Roll

RAK Studio Sessions

When The Music Played Resurrection Day I Love The Weekend Chasing Shadows Serpentine I’m Down The Stealer

Live At The Brooklyn Bowl