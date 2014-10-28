Thriller in the style of A7X, Ozzy, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson + more

Expert YouTuber and all-round hero Anthony Vincent (aka the band behind Ten Second Songs) has recorded Thriller for Halloween in 20 different styles.

With a ten second snippet of twenty separate artists spanning various genres (and three narrators thrown in for good measure), Anthony manages to turn Michael Jackson’s shining moment into sounding like Misfits, Ozzy Osbourne, Marilyn Manson, Cannibal Corpse, Rob Zombie, Tenacious D, Type O Negative and Avenged Sevenfold.

Seriously, this dude is good. Check it out below.